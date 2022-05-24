Stellar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161.96 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $3.22 billion and $161.96 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,921.25 or 0.54095835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.81 or 1.46223289 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,807 coins and its circulating supply is 24,867,756,727 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

