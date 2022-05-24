Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 23rd (ALX, AMAT, BANF, BKU, BL, BMA, BOH, BOOM, BWB, CALT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 23rd:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

