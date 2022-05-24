StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.