StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $2.72 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

