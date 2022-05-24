StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Organovo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the third quarter worth $94,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.