StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

