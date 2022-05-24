StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $7,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.