StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Twin Disc stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.60. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $7,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.