StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.
Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
