StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

