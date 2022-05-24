StockNews.com Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $227.54 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.