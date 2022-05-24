StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 133.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

