StockNews.com Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.
Ambev stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 133.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
