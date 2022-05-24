Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

