StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $37,225.87 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000128 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,752,254,390 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

