SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 2180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.49.
About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)
