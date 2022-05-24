SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 2180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.49.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

