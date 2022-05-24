SUN (old) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,716.25 or 0.70847494 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,239.27 or 0.99995345 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

