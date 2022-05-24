Syneos Health’s (SYNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.