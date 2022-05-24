Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. The company’s strong loans and deposits growth support its financials by driving its net interest income (NII). Also, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. It has progressed on its "Synovus Forward" initiative, which will lead to expense reduction and revenue benefits. However, rising expenses on account of technological investments might impede bottom-line growth. Significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans is worrisome. Capital deployment activities seem unsustainable amid high debt levels.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

