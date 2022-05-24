Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

