Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

