Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $701,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $103.75. 1,225,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,028. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.