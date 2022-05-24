Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 818 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after buying an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

NASDAQ FB traded down $14.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,324,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $262.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.