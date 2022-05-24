Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases Shares of 715 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

