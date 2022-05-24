Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $3.19 Million Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 114,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:PICB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 17,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,570. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

