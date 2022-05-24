Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.59

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 33389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 807.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.
In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
