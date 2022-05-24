Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.59

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 33389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 807.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

