Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT opened at $153.90 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $150.89 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day moving average is $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

