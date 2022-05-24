Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 3,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.