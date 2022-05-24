TD Securities Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$60.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.16.

LSPD stock opened at C$29.51 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

