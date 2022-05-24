Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $225,933.92 and approximately $70,735.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,837.53 or 0.54058642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00507962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00034017 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.82 or 1.48226427 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

