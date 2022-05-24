Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.39 and last traded at C$51.71. Approximately 1,744,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,156,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.47.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

