Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $20.17

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $19.04. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 295 shares traded.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.