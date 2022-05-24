Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:HQH opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
