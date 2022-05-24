Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HQH opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

