Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 1,864,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,190. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

