Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Get Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme alerts:

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, TF1 Publicité, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.