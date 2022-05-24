Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $400.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

