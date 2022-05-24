Telsey Advisory Group Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.59 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

