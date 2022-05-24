Ternoa (CAPS) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $360,770.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.06 or 0.65380520 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00505105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033451 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.41 or 1.50542626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,569,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars.

