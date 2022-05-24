Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.89

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.89 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 3572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

