Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $46.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.16. 29,555,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,333,951. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.22 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $926.47 and its 200 day moving average is $960.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

