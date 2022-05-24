Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $36.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.91. 386,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $960.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $660.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

