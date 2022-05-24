Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.7% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $49.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.88. The stock had a trading volume of 997,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $960.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $918.08.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

