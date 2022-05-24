Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Cut by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 155.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 11,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $918.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $33.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.35. The company had a trading volume of 348,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $664.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $960.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total transaction of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

