Thames Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 2.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vertiv worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

