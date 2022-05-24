Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 368,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.10.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

