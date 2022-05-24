Thames Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 2.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.09. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.