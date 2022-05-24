The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $331.46 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.22 and a twelve month high of $1,133.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.