The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 499,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

