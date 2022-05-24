The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $86.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 9,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,413. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after buying an additional 570,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,008.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
