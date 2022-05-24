The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.