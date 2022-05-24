The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.56.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
