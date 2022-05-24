The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $4.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATRA. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 11,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $441.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

