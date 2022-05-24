The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $40.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

VFC opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

