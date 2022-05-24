The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $72.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.